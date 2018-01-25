3 Forney High School students arrested, accused of sex assault within soccer team

KAUFMAN COUNTY – At least five Forney High School students are under investigation for alleged hazing incidents involving sexual assaults within the boys’ Jackrabbits soccer team.

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested two students Thursday, both juveniles. Another student, who will be charged as an adult, was arrested off campus. Additionally, officers are seeking and have arrest warrants for two other juvenile suspects. All are members of the boys’ soccer team.

KCSO says an investigation revealed several victims, all team members, of sexual assaults allegedly committed by other members of the team. According to KCSO Investigator Jolie Stewart, it’s believed there have been similar assaults within the team in past years. The investigation is ongoing and will take time to identify other possible victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO’s Sgt. Danny Gammon at 972-932-9631. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers or by phone at (877) TIPS-KCC (847-7522).

Kaufman County is referring anyone with questions about child sexual abuse to the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center at (972) 962-6252 or at kaufmanccac.org.