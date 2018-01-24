Waze app sends car into a lake

Do you use GPS to find your way around? More specifically, do you use the Waze app?

If so, this might catch your attention… the Waze app sent a car into a lake.

It happened in Vermont.

A group of friends were reportedly following directions from Waze, when the app directed the driver to turn onto a boat launch.

The driver said it was dark and foggy, and by the time they realized where they were, they were already in the water.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

As for now, Waze can’t explain how the bad directions happened.

Waze, if you’re not familiar, pairs GPS directions with user reports of accidents, traffic jams, and police traps.

users can also update roads and landmarks.