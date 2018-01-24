Garland PD arrests two in gas station murder, still after a third suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND — Justice served in Garland. Police have arrested two men, Darrell Dewayne Nash and Chavez Tyree Nash, for the murder of convenience store clerk, Manish Panday.

Garland PD credits the response from the community for helping bring in the suspects in just 3 days.

“Since we released the video surveillance of these two suspects coming in, the outpouring from the community in regards to who they were and getting them off the streets has been amazing,” said Lieutenant Pedro Barineau.

But the case may not be over yet. Detectives say that there may have been a third person involved in the robbery turned deadly that wasn’t seen on the surveillance video.

“The actual participation of this third person is still under investigation,” said Lieutenant Barineau. “It is possible that this person was the getaway driver. We have not yet recovered the gun that was used in the shooting so it’s possible that this third person has that gun as well.”

This evening there will be a vigil held at the gas station where Manish worked, and through it all this community has been united in fighting back against this crime.

“The outpour from the community, the working together between the police and the community and the media is a tremendous thing,” Barineau said. “That’s the reason we were able to get these guys off the street as fast as we did.”