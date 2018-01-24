FREE pet adoptions today at Dallas Animal Services

DALLAS - January 24 is 'Change a Pet's Life Day' and Dallas Animal Services is offering FREE adoptions.
Adoptions fees are usually $85 for dogs and $55 for cats.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. -- you can pick up a couple at lunch or on your way home from work.
The animals will be spayed or neutered, they've been micro-chipped, and are up to date on their vaccines. What a deal!! Some of us could go overboard today!
Adoptions will be available at both Dallas Animal Services locations.
Main location:
1818 N. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75212
(214) 670-8246
Visit their Facebook page for more details.
32.768832 -96.872624