Fort Worth police search for these Walmart robbers

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Tarrant County Walmart. Police say the pair stole over $2,000 from a cash register using a duplicate or former employee's key.

Police say the incident happened at about 9 p.m. on January 12 at the Beach Street location. The suspects are between 18 and 27 years old. They are wanted for stealing undetermined amounts of money in similar incidents in Bedford and Hurst.

If you know anything about the robberies, please call police.

#HeadsUp These two suspects are wanted for stealing money from @Walmart cash registers - using a duplicate or former employee's key. They stole approximately $2,500 from the Beach Street location. Also wanted for similar thefts in #Bedford and #Hurst. pic.twitter.com/EG2hQw82Yn — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 23, 2018