College professor arrested for giving water to immigrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A college professor arrested for giving food and water to immigrants.

It's just the latest story to come out of a tumultuous few weeks regarding immigration in the u-s.

Scott Daniel Warren, a professor at Arizona State University, was arrested by border patrol agents for offering food, water, and clean clothes to immigrants crossing the desert.

Warren is a volunteer for the immigrant aid group, "No More Deaths."

His arrest came just hours after the group released a video showing border patrol agents kicking and pouring out bottles of water left for immigrants out in the desert.

Another volunteer for the group said it was suspicious that Warren's arrest came so soon after the video,but stopped short of calling it retaliation.