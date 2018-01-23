WATCH: Drone Footage Shows Johnson County Grass Fire Aftermath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out this amazing drone footage NewsFix shot today!

This is the result of the massive Parker County grass fire that blazed through about 2,000 acres of land and temporarily shut down two major highways on Monday.

"When I came home last night, coming down I-30, once it was finally reopened, it was amazing to see just the miles and miles of scorched earth," resident David Faulk said. "I think we`ve had another fire out here that was smaller within the last year. So, I didn`t think anything of it until I started looking at newsfeeds and stuff and seeing just how massive the fire was. I think this is kind of a wake-up call. Just to be ready and to not immediately blow it off when you hear it."

North Texas isn`t out of the woods just yet when it comes to grass fires.

Firefighters battled at least two in Johnson County. One just north of Rio Vista and another near the Lillian community.