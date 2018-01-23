Spice of Blythe: Why you should be cooking with beans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Beans just might be the most underrated food, according to Pink Magnolia owner and Chef Blythe Beck.

Beck has suggestions for delightful dishes made with beans. She says they are high in fiber, protein, and can be fun for the whole family.

Yes, even garbanzo beans can be spiced up.

Is there something you need help cooking? Or a question you would like Chef Beck to answer? Email Nicole Johnson your ideas and questions to see your idea on a segment of Spice of Blythe.

Her email address is nicole.johnson@cw33.com

You can also follow Chef Blythe Beck on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.