Southwest Airlines helps save more than 60 animals stranded in Puerto Rico

Southwest Airlines is still helping out with Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria.

The Dallas-based airline joined forces with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, flying into San Juan with staff & medical personnel to pick up and care for more than 60 stray dogs and cats while bringing them to Baltimore, where they'll be ready for adoption in the Washington, D.C. area.

"The devastation that Hurricane Maria caused the communities of Puerto Rico is heartbreaking," Southwest Airlines Chief Communications Officer Linda Rutherford said. "Our Employees are eager to lend a hand in bringing relief to San Juan by partnering with DC-based animal organization, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, and Puerto Rico Animal Relief organization, PR Animals, in transporting dozens of impacted animals to the DC area in hopes of finding their forever homes."

SWA and Lucky Dog did not show up empty handed in Puerto Rico. Before boarding all their furry new friends, the rescue flight delivered more than 14,000 lbs of humanitarian supplies for distribution across the island.

"We are incredibly grateful to Southwest for partnering with us to make this flight a reality," Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Executive Director and Founder Mirah Horowitz said. "This flight will literally save lives – both of the animals who are transported to DC as well as to those who remain on the island and need the supplies we are bringing."

Southwest Airlines Cargo has previously partnered with other humanitarian groups to send more than 10,500 lbs of supplies to Puerto Rico. ❤️👏👏👏