Lyft riders spent an extra $47M in Dallas in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — People who take Lyfts are dropping cash all over DFW.

The ride sharing app just released survey numbers from 2017 and it showed that Lyft riders spent an extra 47 million dollars in the city. So what is it that made riders spend so much more at local businesses?

“A quarter of that is additional income, like actually spending more on particularly new things or it could actually be core shifting,” said Yohan Bobcombe, the Market Manager of Lyft in DFW. “When someone doesn’t have to pay for gas or anything like that, they have more disposable income so they could actually use that to go to a restaurant or go out with their friends.”

Yeah, the money they save from owning a car or filling it up, they’re giving right back to local businesses. And there’s some big events coming up for ride shares to capitalize in, with March Madness games, the NFL and NHL drafts all happening in the Metroplex over the next few months.

Of course we had to give Lyft’s thoughts on their new two-wheeled competitors stacked up all over town.

“We’re not overly concerned with that because the reality of the situation is that when we think about going ride share locally,” said Bobcombe. “That’s our main focus and we do everything within our power in how we grow the business.”

Well no matter how DFWers are getting around town, it looks like ride sharing is sharing the wealth all over town.