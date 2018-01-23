Hawaii governor forgot his Twitter password during false missile alert

The false ballistic missile alert in Hawaii could have been less of a freak out if someone didn’t forget their Twitter password.

Hawaii Governor David Ige wanted to let residents know of the alert mistake earlier this month, but there was a problem…

“I was in the process of making calls to the leadership team, both in Hawaii Emergency Management, as well as HADUZ,” Ige said. “I have to confess that I don’t know my Twitter account logons and passwords, so certainly that’s one of the changes that I’ve made. I’ve been putting that on my phone so that you can access the social media directory.”

It took 15 minutes to relay the news to social after he learned of the false alarm.

It took another 38 minutes until the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency sent out a second message confirming the false alarm to the public.

Ige says that steps are being made to make sure a false alarm never happens again.