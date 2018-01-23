Tuning in or out? Dallasites review Black Lightning premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The premiere of The CW's new show, Black Lightning, left Dallas' own residents with plenty to talk about.

Jefferson Pierce is Black Lightning, a father, school principal and a superhero with the power harness and control electricity. He vanished from the spotlight 9 years ago with no plans on returning, until crime and corruption in the community start to threaten his family.

Died hard Marvel fans were impressed and D.C. Universe lovers gained another superhero to add to the weekday line up.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c.