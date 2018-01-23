2018 Oscar nominations were filled with surprises and snubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- #OscarsSoWhite just turned into #OscarsSoSnubbed!

The Oscar nominations are out and people are surprised to say the least!

For starters, some say James Franco was cheated out of a nomination this year after a whirlwind of women accused the A-lister of sexual misconduct after he won a Golden Globe for his role in The Disaster Artist.

"I can't live if there's restitution to be made," Franco said of the allegations on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I will make it. So if I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to."

Franco's alleged snub raised a lot of eyebrows, specifically because Kobe Bryant was nominated for his short film "Dear Basketball," even though the former Laker was accused of sexual assault back in 2003.

Another nomination people are raging about is Boss Baby!

The Twitterverse sounded off:

THE BOSS BABY is now an Oscar-nominated film. What have you people done — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 23, 2018

if the boss baby can be nominated for an oscar i can do anything — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 23, 2018

But there were some highlights amongst all the Oscar chaos, especially for the ladies!

Rachel Morrison is the first female cinematographer to ever be nominated for an Oscar. Meryl Streep broke her own record for most acting nominations after receiving her 21st nomination for her role in The Post.

It's safe to say, the theme of this year's Oscars will likely be "snubs and surprises."