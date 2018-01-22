Video: Garland clerk fatally shot in robbery gone wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - A robbery gone wrong late Saturday night ended in the death of a convenience store clerk in Garland. Cops say they were flagged down by a pedestrian, who led them to the crime scene in the 4700 block of Broadway Boulevard.

Store surveillance video shows two men trying to rob the clerk at gunpoint. Cops say a struggle ensued, leading to the clerk, 35-year-old Manish Panday, being shot and killed. The two suspects got away.

Garland police have released video showing details of what the suspects look like and what they were wearing.

Police describe the robbers as black males, both with thin builds and wearing hoodie style sweatshirts. One of the alleged robbers may have injured his leg during the struggle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972-272-8477 or online at Garland Crime Stoppers. Tips CAN be submitted anonymously.

A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for any info leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment.