Missouri State freshman emails EVERY Claudia to find the one that got away

SPRINGFIELD, MO — It’s a modern day tale of Prince Charming searching for his Tinderella!

Missouri State freshman Hayden Moll was scrolling through Tinder when he came across this heartbreaker, Claudia, who also happens to go to Missouri State.

🌺 A post shared by @ claudiaalley on May 4, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

He meant to swipe right, but accidentally swiped left, saying goodbye to his chances at love with her forever! Or so he thought.

Hayden was determined not to let love slip through his fingers, so he did what any rational person would do: He emailed every single Claudia in the university’s database.

The email he sent said, in part, “My name is Hayden, and I made a rookie mistake on Tinder…If Tinder provided last names this would be much easier.”

He later went on to describe the profile he saw to help narrow down the search. “If it’s none of you Claudia’s, and you know even more Claudia’s, spread the word please!”

Lo and behold, he found the one! Claudia Alley went to her Twitter and posted the news:

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

No word yet on if these potential love birds are going to meet up or if Claudia even swiped right on Hayden, but after all this effort, she’s gotta give the guy a chance! Even if it it is a tad on the creepy side.