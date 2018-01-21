White House voicemail blames Democrats for government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The White House can't come to the phone right now, can we take a message?

Even the White House comments line is being effected by the government shutdown, and the people calling in are being welcomed by a voicemail that's pulling the ultimate shade by saying the Democrats are the ones to blame for the whole thing.

The voicemail says:

"Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because Congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops, and other national security priorities hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down."

Yeah, talk about Grade A pettiness!

Of course, the Twittersphere had some words about the whole thing:

Are there any adults anywhere in this admin ? Never mind I know the answer to that.... pic.twitter.com/3PI6Rrbt1s — Kim Lydon (@virgogirl) January 21, 2018

To hear a demonstration of immaturity, call 202-456-1111. It's The White House. We have reached a new pinnacle in absurdity. It has been busy every time I tried, but I was told it basically says "we can't answer the phone because the Democrats shut the Government down." — LillcyTweets (@LillcyTweets) January 20, 2018

Can't we all just go back to simpler times when all you had to say was "leave a message after the beep?"