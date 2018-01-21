Dallas’ Impeach Trump rally draws crowds and MAGA counter-protesters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- The government may be shutting down, but protestors don't take any days off!

Worlds collided at Dallas City Hall this morning as a fed up crowd brought out their very best signs in favor of getting Don out of the White House.

"It gives me hope still," one Impeach Trump protestor said. "There's still hope that other people like myself feel the same way and they want to fight for justice."

The red hats weren't far away.

Trump supporters showed up to speak their piece, eventually causing the anti-Trump crowd to form a human wall to try and block them out...building walls seems to be "in" this year.

"They have no facts on their side," one Trump supporter said. "All they have is emotion, and this is just a part of an ongoing temper tantrum that's been going on since President Trump won."

There were some civil conversations going on during the protest, but for now, it looks like both sides say they'll have to agree to disagree.