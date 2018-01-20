× Guilty Verdict: Jury finds Antonio Cochran guilty of murdering Zoe Hastings



DALLAS – The fate of Antonio Cochran has been decided. Dallas County jurors have found Cochran guilty of murdering Zoe Hastings.

Back in 2015, the teen was stabbed to death near a creek in East Dallas.

Police say Cochran ran into Hastings at a local Walgreens while she was returning a Redbox movie. The confrontation ended when Cochran allegedly kidnapped Hastings, and drove off with both of them – in her car. Cochran’s DNA was also found on the bloody knife left at the murder scene.

It’s safe to say prosecutors were hoping for capital murder, which would have given Cochran life in prison without parole automatically. His punishment phase is set to take place Monday, January 22 – at 9 a.m.