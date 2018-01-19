WATCH: Flight from Phoenix to Dallas makes terrifying emergency landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- An American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Dallas had one crazy ending - and it was all caught on a cell-phone cam!

The flight, which was operated by Mesa Air was going just fine until the cabin started to fill with smoke. That's when the flight crew prepared passengers for an emergency landing.

"You will be given instructions when to brace. Remain in that position until the aircraft comes to a complete stop," the flight attendant is heard saying.

Steve Ramsthel, a passenger on the flight, pulled out his phone and started recording the chaos.

"There were some people crossing themselves," he explained. "The adrenaline was high and i think everybody, they just cooperated. It was pretty amazing to be honest with you."

Well, it just so happens that Steve is a certified commercial pilot.

Thankfully the plane was able to make the emergency landing without anyone getting hurt. It was later determined that a faulty fan was to blame for the smoke.