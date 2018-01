Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Thousands of women are expected to gather in downtown Dallas tomorrow and across the nation. The 2018 Dallas Womens March is dedicated to women's rights, equality and social justice.

The march will take place at 10 a.m., starting at St. Paul Methodist Church, and will cover about a mile to Pike Park.

This also marks and celebrates the one year anniversary of last year's march, when women from around the country marched in their city as a symbol of unity.