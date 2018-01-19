Short Leash: Delta rolls out updated “comfort animals” policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, GA -- It's no secret that some folks have a real fear of flying. So, they bring their fur-babies on board for extra "emotional support".

But ... Delta is done buying everybody's emotional support story. In fact, the airlines is now cracking down on the regulations for "comfort" animals. Gone are the days where you'll be able to just go online, pay a fee, and board a plane with your pup!

Beginning march firs, Delta's requiring passengers to provide: A vet health form, vaccination record, doctor's note stating their need for the pet, and a signed letter saying their pet is trained to behave outside a cage 48 hours before flying.

All this may sound like a lot but Delta's dog-tired of animals running around the aisles, peeing, defecating, and in some cases biting other passengers.

And out of the 700 "comfort" animals they reportedly board each day -- some of them aren't just cats and dogs.

The airlines says people have tried to claim everything from possums, turkeys, goats and snakes as their "comfort animal."