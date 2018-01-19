Grand Prairie woman fights groper caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - A Grand Prairie woman fought back against a suspected groper and it was all caught on cam. The incident happened January 13 in the Kroger parking lot in the 300 block of East Pioneer Parkway.

The suspect came up behind the woman, groped her and without hesitation, the woman started swinging. But this is not the only offense for the alleged groper, according to Grand Prairie police.

"The first incident, he was in the parking lot at a Dollar Tree. The interesting thing about this is that it happened two to three miles of each other and within two hours of each other," GPPD's Chelsea Kretz said.

The man was caught on a surveillance camera. If you know anything please call Crimestoppers at 972-988-8477 or go online to submit a tip.