Drumroll please! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter’s name is…

LOS ANGELES, CA -- If you've been "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," then you know Kimye welcomed their third baby into this world!

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Chicago!

That's right, Kim and Kanye named baby number three "Chicago West" after having the bouncing baby girl via surrogate. Kim made the announcement on her Twitter page, but it didn't take long for the rest of the internet to sound off on the name choice.

kim and kanye named their new child chicago west and not wild west and that really saddens me — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) January 19, 2018

Chicago West sounds like a hospital. — king crissle (@crissles) January 19, 2018

Kim and Kanye went with the name Chicago West??? I’m not sure if they had a child or if they adopted a highway. — Cam F Awesome (@CamFAwesome) January 19, 2018

Hey, there could be a reasonable explanation! Maybe they named baby #3 Chicago because they can't get enough of the deep dish pizza?

Or maybe they just absolutely love the musical?

In any case, Chicago joins the Kardashian-West clan with her sister, North, and brother, Saint. Listen, we've heard bad celebrity baby names before, and Chicago ain't one of 'em!