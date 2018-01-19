Did the Vegas shooter act alone? Police finally have an answer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, NV -- October 1st will forever be marked as one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

A gunmen left 58 dead on the Vegas Strip after opening fire on an outdoor concert. The media have been pushing for answers, and they finally got some.

"There was no suicide note, nor a manifesto left behind. No ideology or radicalization was discovered," Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said.

Vegas Metro P.D. said it was "going against normal protocols" by giving any kind of info on the investigation so far. Even though the preliminary report didn't have much to offer, police did shed a little light on the man behind the gun.

"You will see in the report Paddock's disturbing search history from his computers to include extensive search history of ballistics and SWAT tactics. You will see that we recovered numerous photographs of child pornography," Lombardo continued.

The most asked question of all: did he act alone? Lombardo answered, "I know and believe there was only one suspect who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. All the evidence recovered in this case supports that theory. There was one shooter in the October massacre. There was only one person responsible and that was Stephen Paddock."

The most burning question was finally answered, but there's still one thing no one knows the answer to yet: Why?

"I put out in the public space that he had lost a significant amount of his monetary wealth in close proximity to 1 October and that may have a driving factor associated with it," Lombardo explained.

Even though police have filled in some of the blanks, the sad truth is we may never know why this gunman took aim at a crowd full of innocent people.