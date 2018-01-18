Plumbers save the day after cold temps freeze pipes in the DFW metroplex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Thanks to this cold weather, hundreds of folks in the DFW are starting the new year with flooded kitchens and damaged floors.

"Water everywhere," said one man who had a burst pipe. "We went through every towel we had."

But, where there's a crisis, there's a plumber!

These guys have been moving around all week to make sure the winter weather doesn't ruin your stuff with bursting pipes.

"It was, I think below 20 degrees for several days in a row," said Daryl Miller from Metro-Flow Plumbing. "When that happens, any of your piping on the exterior wall's going to sinks or faucets or water heaters, they will freeze."

Here's the thing, if you live in a house that's a little older, you really need to make sure you're letting those faucets drip on freezing-cold nights.

But even if you're in a new spot, it's best to be prepared.

Opening up cabinets in your house also gets some heat circulating to warm things up, but you may catch a break soon, looks like things are about to warm right back up.

Either way, plumbers have your back!