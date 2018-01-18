More than one? Police investigating charges against others in Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- When a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay killing 58 people, officials were under the impression he acted alone. Now there may be a plot twist in this investigation.

Investigators are allegedly looking into charging more people in connection to the shooting. According to media in Vegas, the police department's legal team admitted that their might be more charges against others.

A judge is making a decision on whether or not she will unseal key documents surrounding the case and let the public see them. The media is fighting to get their hands on search warrants that could offer clues into Stephen Paddock's possible motives saying the public has a right to know what happened. On the other hand, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they need more time before releasing these files.

It's also been reported that Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley told cops that they would find her fingerprints on his bullets because she regularly helped him load ammo into magazines.