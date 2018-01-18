Garland ISD students create virtual reality training for firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Out with the old and in with the virtual reality!

That’s right! Sachse High School is taking first responder training into the 21st century. Students in animation and computer science classes have built an interactive simulation to train EMT's and firefighters.

"They’ve been working for several years on a fire simulation training module and it started from just an idea and concept and now it is almost a functioning program,” says City of Sacshe Fire Chief, Marty Wade. "Firefighters will be able to drive through our city, recognize streets, recognize structures, there’s even a way to give us a call - a street address will say respond to this address and we would respond how we would.”

Using virtual reality reduces training costs, it's easy to set up, and it's safe!

"The whole goal of the project be able to provide an accurate way to train new firefighters by putting them in a simulation so they're not out being dangerous with the firetrucks, says 11th Grader, Sam Barbee. “It’s a quick way to learn the city and overall provides a really easy training experience for the fire department"

An easy training experience for firefighters and a learning experience for students. That’s a sure way to put out a fire!

Barbee says, "I really enjoy programming and coding and whatnot, and to be able to do that and also help out that is just a wonderful feeling."