Deadly Temps: two people found dead from possible winter weather exposure

DALLAS -- Two homeless people were found dead in Dallas after spending their Tuesday night sleeping outside.

In case you're wondering, overnight temps dipped down to the teens and was one of the coldest nights in the city in at least seven years.

One of the victims was a woman who DART police discovered at a bus stop near S Malcolm X Blvd. Wednesday morning. The unidentified woman was reportedly found frozen in her wheelchair.

The other person's body was found under the I45 bridge near the old "Tent City".

Although the Dallas County Medical Examiner hasn't officially confirmed the cause of death for these two, preliminary reports lean towards cold weather exposure.

Well, one thing is for sure, both of these winter weather victims could still be alive if they had found somewhere warm to stay.

And since temperatures are supposed to get down to the 20's tonight, The Bridge Homeless Recovery in Dallas is doing everything they can to make room for people in need.

"In cases like we've seen in recent weeks where there is inclement weather for us that means 40 degrees or below we will open up additional buildings on our campus for overflow capacity," Sam Merten, with The Bridge explained.