Billy Bob’s Texas offering free concert tickets for coat donations

FORT WORTH – We’ve seen North Texas weather drop to the teens this week, leaving those in need having a harder time keeping warm.

Billy Bob’s Texas is doing their part of helping the less fortunate, by collecting coats and jackets in exchange for general admission tickets.

New or gently worn coats before January 31 gets donators four free general admission tickets to a January or February concert of their choice (while supplies last).

Billy Bob’s Texas is open to receive donations on weekdays at 11a and Sundays at noon.

Donations will be given to Northside InterChurch Agency and Union Gospel Mission.