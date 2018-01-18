Arrow S06 E08: Team Arrow falling apart, downside of the Olicity wedding reception, and who is Boots?!?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello, Team Arrow!

It’s the wedding reception of Felicity and Oliver and everyone’s in attendance! And I was on the edge of my seat; not because receptions are action-filled, but because our heroes can never be happy. Our 'Hey, your happy wedding reception is ruined' came when news that someone on the team betrayed Oliver to Samandra Watson and is going to testify that he is, indeed, the Green Arrow.

Sooooo that was some fuzzy attorney/client/sealed case reveal to create drama, right? Because based on what Oliver said moments later, the district attorney would need to know who was all on Team Arrow just to leak that one of them had spoken to Agent Watson. I mean at that point, just tell Oliver who it was…

This leads the trinity, Oliver, John and Felicity, to do some surveillance on the rest of Team Arrow, from which they discover Dinah has been secretly meeting with her old partner, Vince the Vigilante.

During the confrontation with Dinah, Renee revealed he’s the narc. His motivation? Samandra Watson threatened his time with his daughter.

Our subplot goes main plot after former Helix head hacker Cayden James demands a Nano Aluminum Amplifier from Argus in exchange for a recently kidnapped Quentin Lance. It’s all a ploy, of course, because Cayden knew Team Arrow booby-trapped the amplifier before handing it over because… Cayden had the Arrowcave bugged that last time Black Siren showed up to blow up stuff.

Our mid-season finale ended with Cayden James and his own Criminal Cabal: Cayden James, Black Siren, Vigilante, Anatoly, Richard Dragon aaaand... that guy! No, seriously, I had to go look him up. His name is Boots -- as in, “There’s a snake in my boot… suh.” -- and he’s Cayden’s right hand man. He’s been in one other episode and I’m not even sure he’s had dialogue.

Anyways, Cayden’s Cabal is teamed-up against a now-fractured Team Arrow.

Can Oliver put all the pieces back together when all Cayden wants is towatch the city burn? Its a brand new Arrow Divided.