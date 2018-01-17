Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead in apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some really sad news coming out of the world of college sports.

The body of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski has been found in what police are calling a suicide.

They were checking on the sophomore after he was a no-show for practice Tuesday. Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Investigators found a suicide note and rifle next to him.

Defensive back Skyler Thomas and many other Washington State players took their reactions to social media. John Bledsoe also expressed his condolences by saying:

God, let Tyler find peace. Everyone please pray for the Hilinski family tonight. Heaven received a very special person. pic.twitter.com/mx4i1MoOhK — John Bledsoe (@johnbledsoe11) January 17, 2018

Hilinski's quarterback career started in the holiday bowl game against Michigan State, where he landed two touchdowns and scooped up 272 yards.

He was expected to be the team’s main quarterback this fall. He was only 21 years old.