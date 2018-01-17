Did you know it was illegal to warm up your car in Texas?

Hey Texans! If you thought you were being smart by warming up your car before driving it in these cold temperatures, think again. You could end up scraping more than the ice on your windshield.

In Texas, it’s against the law to start your car, leave the keys in the ignition and leave it unattended. Doing so is a Class C misdemeanor and will get you a ticket up to $500.

The law is to prevent thieves from taking advantage of the cold weather and driving off with your car. Around 500,000 cars are stolen each year and half of the incidents can be blamed on the owner, who leave their doors unlocked with their keys in the ignition.

These states also have similar laws about leaving your car attended.

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The law isn’t enforceable in Texas for vehicles running on private property like a driveway, but better off safe than sorry. Some insurance companies will deny coverage if your car is stolen while you leave your unattended.