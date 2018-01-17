Bucks Wild Gentleman’s Club hosts safety training course for DFW bouncers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Today at Bucks Wild Gentlemen's Club, class was in session.

It was all about brawn and brains!

"These guys, or girls, have to have the knowledge of what to do for minor, medium, and serious issues," said Robert Smith of Nightclub Security Consultants.

Dozens of Dallas' smartest security personnel dropped by the club for a two day course on how to keep you safe and secure while you make it rain.

Who knew that bouncers were so studious!?

The course covers everything from legal liabilities to breaking up a fight with expert technique.

"In California, they mandate this very training," Smith said. "They know this training, job specific to bar and club security, is so important."

Gotta be the best bouncer you can be!