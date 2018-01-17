Biologists, volunteers continue rescue of pelicans along Texas coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The entire state of Texas is dealing with freezing temperatures and high winds from this week's arctic blast and -- here's a sentence I never thought I'd say -- worried biologists are rescuing the pelicans.

You heard me right. A team of volunteers are going up and down the Texas coast to save brown pelicans. They're flying north to nest, but our strong winds with this winter storm keep them from getting to a safe place - and a lot of them are, instead, landing on highways.

"There's these cement barriers on either side of the highway, in the middle in some cases, causing some turbulence. Winds hit it, and pelicans are already flying low; when they hit that turbulence, it pulls them down right onto the road," biologist Stephanie Bilodeau said.

The group saved about 60 pelicans Tuesday and will be back at it again today.