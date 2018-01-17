Arlington cops search for man staring at camera before burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - File this story in the stupid criminals folder. Arlington police say this guy -- the one you see in the video, staring right into the lens of the camera?? Yeah, him -- well, police say after making sure he showed off his pretty mug to the surveillance camera Tuesday, he broke into a car in a driveway in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive in southeast Arlington, near Matlock Road and S.E. Green Oaks Boulevard.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with a Nike logo on it and he fled on foot.

If you know him or have any information, please call Arlington PD'sDetective Jessica Ortiz at 817-459-6476.