DFW dodges the ice, while Corsicana slips and slides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS — North Texans were braced for winter weather that could shut the whole area down, but instead most of the Metroplex got a whole lot of nothing.

Even down in Waxahachie, where they played better safe than sorry and cancelled school, the roads were clear with hardly any precipitation.

So NewsFix went to the pros at the National Weather Service to find out why we missed the worst case scenario forecast.

“When we got a little bit of snow here we also got a lot of dry air as that cold front came in a lot sooner and that kind of shut down some of our precipitation potential here,” explained Mark Fox, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

So yeah, most kids had to go to school and you had to go to work, but don’t blame the forecast!

“One of the weird things with weather forecasts is that if you’re in a tornado watch and you don’t get a tornado everybody’s happy, but if you’re in a winter weather watch, advisory or warning and nothing happens, people really don’t like that,” said Fox. “So we did get a little bit of some snow but we didn’t get the bad impacts that some areas did get like Corsicana and Canton, they’re sliding all over the place this morning. Things will get better, but I’m kind of glad it didn’t happen up here in the Metroplex.”

He’s right. Just south of Corsicana a jackknifed 18-wheeler caused a major traffic headache for people on I-45. So even though we didn’t get to enjoy a “winter wonderland” around here, we’ll take smooth sailing on the Hi-5 over icy traffic jams any day.