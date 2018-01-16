Chrissy Teigen offers to pay McKayla Maroney’s $100k fine to speak against Larry Nassar

DETROIT, MI — The U.S. Olympic gymnastics drama is doing back flips into even more drama.

Larry Nassar’s sentencing is underway after over 140 women accused the disgraced former U.S.A. Gymnastics doctor of sexual abuse.

“Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don’t stay little forever,” one of Larry Nassar’s victims, Kyle Stephens, said. “They grow into strong women that in turn destroy your world. I listened to you tell me no one should ever do that and if they do you should tell someone. Well Larry, I’m here not to tell someone, but to tell everyone.”

The list of accusers also includes gold medal Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney, but the latter might not get to take the stand against Nassar during sentencing, which is expected to take several days.

In 2016, Maroney sued Nassar and U.S. Gymnastics, claiming the former doctor sexually abused her from when she was 13 until she was 20. Maroney won a $1.25 million settlement out of it, but with a catch. She signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of the deal, saying she would be fined $100,000 if she ever talked about Nassar’s alleged abuse.

That NDA isn’t sitting well with the queen of Twitter herself, Chrissy Teigen, who posted this:

The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

Nassar is currently sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography charges, but with around 100 women coming forward, he’s looking at getting a lot more time than that.