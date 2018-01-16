Man fatally shot by Bedford police overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD - A Bedford police officer shot and killed a man early Tuesday.

Officers were checking out a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Airport Freeway about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Bedford police say, when the car took off. It was found more than two hours later in the 600 block of Hurst Drive, in southern area of Bedford.

As officers tried to make contact about 4:30 a.m., the male suspect reportedly reached for a weapon. One officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect. CPR was performed by officers at the scene, but the suspect was eventually pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

The suspect's identity and those of the officers involved have not yet been released.

The Texas Rangers have been brought in to investigate.