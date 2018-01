SANTA ANA, Cal. – A video captured moments a white Nissan sedan soared in the air and crashed into the second floor of a dental office.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the car was speeding and hit a raised center median, launching it into the air.

The car became lodged on the second floor when it hit the building. A crane had to be used to remove the vehicle.

There were two people in the car who escaped with serious injuries. Several others suffered minor injuries.