Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5M reshoot money to #TimesUp

Mark Wahlberg seems to be putting an end to the "All the Money in the World" pay controversy.

Variety says the actor is donating his reshoot money to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

His agency is giving another $500,000 to the fund.

Wahlberg's money had been the subject of controversy after news emerged about a massive pay disparity between him and co-star Michelle Williams.

Wahlberg was paid $1.5M for the work, while Williams only received a per diem of about $1,000.

In a statement, Wahlberg says he supports the fight for fair pay 100%.

Williams broke her silence on the pay gap this weekend.

She said in a statement: