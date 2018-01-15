Drew Pearson has some advice for Dez Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW AIRPORT — Legendary Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson opened up his new sports bar at DFW Airport in style, catching a football instead of cutting a ribbon.

But was the Original 88 throwing a little shade at the current 88? Right before he made the ceremonial “first catch” he told the assembled crowd, “We know one thing: the Original 88 won’t drop it!”

Yeah, there’s no doubt that Cowboys Nation has been pretty upset with Dez Bryant with his declining stats and a series of crucial drops and fumbles. So what is Pearson’s advice for Dez?

“We’re almost putting the blame on the season on Dez’s shoulders and if he’s an 88, if he’s wearing number 88, he’s got to be able to understand that,” Pearson said. “My advice to Dez is shut out the noise, leave Twitter alone and all that kind of stuff and get back in the gym, start working out, getting ready for the upcoming season and the best thing you can do is prove all these people wrong.”

What about fans calling for Dez to take a pay cut for the 2018 season?

“I don’t advise anybody to take a pay cut,” the former Cowboys wideout said. “But if that’s the situation, that’s the business of the situation, the he needs to entertain that.”

Yep, cause Drew can tell you, it doesn’t mean a thing unless you’ve got that Super Bowl ring, and if Dez wants his own DFW sports bar one day, he better find a way to get one of his own.

“Hopefully that will be the season the Cowboys get over the hump and get in the Super Bowl,” the Original 88 smiled, adding his catchphrase, “Hut hut!”