Alfred Angelo reopens doors to sell remaining dresses for deep-discount

GARLAND — Brides are typically the one’s being given away, but the old Alfred Angelo store in Garland is giving away their dresses for one helluva good deal!

“A lot of these are brand new, they’re brand new dresses that have never been tried on, that are straight from the warehouse, some of them were still with designer notes on them in the process of being made,” former Alfred Angelo employee, Nadia Molina said.

That’s right! You can go all bridezilla on a deep-discounted wedding dress for just $299. The former dress company closed up shop after filing for bankruptcy a while back, but a liquidation company, called Solid Asset Solutions, stepped in to give the blushing brides their shot at their dream gown.

“We get to use that money for something better and something that will make my wedding day great,” bride-to-be Hannah Savage explained. “Finding a place like this where I can get an affordable dress is a blessing.”

“To come in here and buy the same dress that was $2,000 and now it’s $300, they’re saving quite a bit of money,” Molina said.

Don’t forget the bridesmaids! Those dresses are on sale for $99 bucks or less, but the sale won’t go on forever. Once these garments are done flying off the hangers, that’s it, no more left.

Molina told NewsFix, “Deal or no deal, you want to be happy on your wedding day. Our goal is to make sure you look the way you’ve envisioned for your wedding.”

A bride and her dress should be a match made in heaven, and these prices are icing on the cake!