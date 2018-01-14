Harvey’s Hamburgers closes, bringing an end to a Dallas burger dynasty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It was the potential end of an era for Dallas hamburgers Sunday, with Harvey’s Charcoal Burgers officially closing its doors.

“Well, I’ve been coming here for over 50 years and you don’t want to miss out on the last opportunity,” said Steve Collins, a longtime customer.

The owner, Harvey Gough, has been in the burger business his whole life, and the place is just as famous for his cranky attitude as it is for the food. He even popped out real fast to kindly tell our camera guy to “keep the effing camera out of the restaurant”.

His parents opened the first Goff’s Burgers back in 1950, and in some form or another the family burger joints have been open across Dallas since then, until Sunday. Back in 2016 the Goff’s Burgers by SMU even burnt to the ground.

The original restaurant was even featured in the Wes Anderson cult classic “Bottle Rocket”.

But the grills will go cold after Sunday close of business. If they ever fire up again for Harvey, only time will tell, but his fans made sure to stock up one last time.

“Wouldn’t miss it for anything,” said Collins. “In fact we’re thinking about coming back for dinner.”

Better grab a doggie bag, because after 67 years of Goff’s Burgers in Dallas, the last patty has been flipped.