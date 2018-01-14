After Hawaii false alarm scare, where do we go from here?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWAII -- The false alarm in Hawaii Saturday can be summed up pretty easily.

"The guy had one job, and he messed up," said Hawaiian resident Vinicius Pereria.

It was a mess up that put the islands, and our entire country, on edge for an astounding 38 minutes.

"We put the baby in the bathroom, didn't know what else to do," tourist Adnan Mesiwala told media.

"They're literally going through this feeling of, 'I've got minutes to find my loved ones, to say my last good byes, to figure out where I could possibly find shelter that could protect them from a nuclear attack,'" Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard reiterated.

It even forced some to momentarily accept their fate.

"I sat on my couch and opened up the sliding door and watched TV and listened to music," said 2017 PGA Champion Justin Thomas, in Hawaii for the Sony Open. "I was like, 'If it's my time, it's my time. There's really nothing I can do.'"

The false alert is being addressed...

"We've already taken action to institute a change in the process so that there will be two people involved so that a single individual will not be able to send an alert out," Governor David Ige said.

But how could that 38 minutes happen? When you're told a ballistic missile is headed your way and you're on an island, 38 minutes is an agonizing eternity.

"Mistakes happen, I get that, but what I don't understand is why we couldn't immediately have a system set up that said, 'All Clear,' 'False Alarm,' something like that," Hawaiian resident Peter Stone said. "It seems to me we need a faster all clear system."

For Rep. Gabbard the alarm everyone in Hawaii felt was compounded by a very real sense that this really could be happening, all thanks to our current political climate.

"I've been calling on President Trump to directly negotiate with North Korea, to sit across the table from Kim Jong Un, work out the differences so we can build a pathway toward denuclearization, to remove this threat," she said.

That seems like a long shot right now, but if a fake threat somehow solved a real one, we're guessing people might be willing to forgive and forget.