Rangers Winter Caravan rolls on while the club is looking to the links

ARLINGTON — The winter chill’s not ready to leave us alone, but Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers are right around the corner!

Three Rangers — Brett Nicholas, Matt Bush, and Jeff Russell — were signing for fans Saturday as part of their Winter Caravan, and you never quite know what to expect.

Case in point, a boy with a Texas Rangers football!

“A football?” Nicholas laughed. “That’ll be a first.”

“I thought it would be cool to get autographs on a Texas Rangers football,” the boy told NewsFix.

The true oddity for the Rangers last year was that they were out of the playoffs the year after taking the top seed into the postseason.

“Any time you fail at your goals you want them even more, and you work even harder to get to where ultimately you know that you should be,” Nicholas said.

If they happen to get sent to the golf course early again this year, at least they won’t have to go far!

“Now, let’s talk about the world’s only Major League Baseball themed golf course.”

That’s right. Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, and a gaggle of other big names in the city met yesterday to announce they’re partnering with the Rangers to rebrand the city’s Chester W. Ditto Golf Course into Texas Rangers Golf Club.

It’ll be ready this summer, and hey, if you missed the Winter Caravan, maybe try the links!

“Think about the opportunity here at the Texas Rangers Golf Course to rub elbows with some of the great Rangers that have been there,” Williams said.