What-a-crook! Mesquite Police looking for fast food robbers

MESQUITE, TX -- Watch out DFW, there's a hamburglar on the loose!

Mesquite Police Department is on the hunt for a couple of guys who robbed a few Whataburgers and Jack in the Boxes around the metroplex, and we don't think they were trying to solve the North Texas battle of who had the best burger!

So far, there have been 10 robberies and police think the fast food robbery spree is being done by the same two knuckleheads. Crime Stoppers are so eager to catch these guys, they're offering to fork over $5,000 for any info that leads to an arrest.

Even though there are a couple What-a-Crooks on the loose, overall crime in Dallas is the lowest its been since 1964!

Based on the newly released DPD Uniform Crime Report, Dallas finished 2017 with an overall crime reduction of 3.6%. Burglary and thefts were down 5.1% from 2016, and homicide and robbery offenses were down around 4% also.

Now all we gotta do is catch these money hungry criminals so we don't screw up our numbers!