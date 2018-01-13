Drug lab explodes in apartment complex near Cowboys’ stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON- Here's a story that could make Walter White nervous.

Friday night around 11 o'clock, Arlington Police officers were called for a possible apartment explosion, and what did they find?

More than 21 pounds of meth!

"We heard like, an explosion, and actually it woke me up from my sleep," an apartment resident said. "I walked out this way and I saw all the windows blown out the building."

It all went down in an apartment off of East Randol Mill Road near AT&T Stadium.

Police say there were no injuries in the explosion, but they did find an uninjured infant in the house who's now being processed by Child Protective Services.

Do better y'all!

Two women were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams.

Arlington PD says they'll be working with the feds as this case goes forward.

From now on, let's all just stick to cooking food in the kitchen.