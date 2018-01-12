Wesley Mathews charged with capital murder of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews’ death

RICHARDSON – Sherin Mathews’ adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, has been charged of capital murder for the 3-year-old’s death.

A Dallas County jury indicted him on the charges saying Wesley killed Sherin “by a manner and means unknown to the grand jury,” according to court records.

Mathews could faced the death penalty or an automatic sentence of life without parole if convicted.

He also faces charges of abandoning a child, tampering with physical evidence and injury to a child.

Sherin Mathews’ death was ruled a homicide by the Dallas County medical examiner on January 3, after pending results for several months.