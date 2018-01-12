Texas has the most contaminated water in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Texas has the most contaminated drinking water in America. That's according to a new report by a nonprofit environmental working group.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) says about 80% of the state's population had water that tested positive for radium, a radioactive carcinogen.

Several North Texas cities were highlighted on the group's interactive online map.

The worst city in our state was the central Texas town of Brady; some water wells there had nine times the amount of radium they should have.