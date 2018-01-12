Jeff Bezos donated $33 million for Dreamers to go to college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, NY -- The richest man in the world is spreading the wealth for a good cause!

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently topped the list as the guy with the fattest wallet, and to prove it he and his wife made a $33 million donation to Dreamers, a.k.a: immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The money will go to a scholarship fund that will pay for 1,000 illegal immigrant high schoolers to go to college. So when you do the math, each student will get a whopping $33,000 over four years to help pay tuition and fees!

Dreamers don't qualify for federal grants, loans, and can't get government backed financial aid in 44 states, but with his private donation, Bezos is making aid available.

He said in a statement "Mackenzie and I are honored to be able to help today's dreamers by funding scholarships."

The Amazon billionaire isn't the only one putting his money where his mouth is. Frederick Joseph started a GoFundMe to raise money for the young kiddos of the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem to go see the new Marvel movie "Black Panther."

Their original goal of $10,000 skyrocketed when the campaign went viral and now has more than tripled that amount with over $40,000 and climbing!

In the post, Joseph wrote "I want these children to be able to see that people who look like them can be superheroes, royalty, and more."

all of the money will go to the tickets and refreshments for the kids and their chaperones -- and the remaining balance will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem.

Nothing like a big ole' dose of good to restore your faith in humanity!